MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) An explosion that occurred on Wednesday at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Jeddah city in Saudi Arabia has wounded several people, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The annual commemoration service for the armistice of November 11, 1918, marking the end of World War I, was targeted by a bomb blast earlier in the day.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, involving several consulates general including the French consulate, was the target of an explosive device attack this morning, which left several injured," the ministry said, as the AFP news agency reported.