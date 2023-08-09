Blast at Sergiyev Posad Plant in Moscow Region Prompts Total Evacuation - City Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A total evacuation has been declared following an explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad in the Moscow region, the city authorities said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that an explosion had hit an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad.

Information about the causes of the incident and the victims is being specified.

"Representatives of law enforcement agencies and the head of the district are on the spot. A total evacuation of all buildings and workshops, including rented ones, has been announced at (the plant)," the authorities wrote on Telegram.