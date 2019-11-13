UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast At South Korean Defense Lab Kills 1, Injures 5 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Blast at South Korean Defense Lab Kills 1, Injures 5 - Reports

An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research laboratory on Wednesday killed one person and injured another five, media reported, citing the local firefighting service

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research laboratory on Wednesday killed one person and injured another five, media reported, citing the local firefighting service.

The explosion took place at the Agency for Defense Development's facility in the city of Daejeon, some 99 miles south of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency specified.

The one reported victim was a scientist, and the injured have been hospitalized.

Approximately 120 firefighters have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath of the explosion and discover the causes behind it.

Related Topics

Injured Daejeon Seoul South Korea Media

Recent Stories

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

4 minutes ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

15 minutes ago

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

52 minutes ago

Tributes pour in for Poulidor, French cycling's et ..

1 minute ago

Two arrested in Poland over planned attacks on Mus ..

1 minute ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.