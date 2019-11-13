Blast at South Korean Defense Lab Kills 1, Injures 5 - Reports

An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research laboratory on Wednesday killed one person and injured another five, media reported, citing the local firefighting service

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) An explosion at South Korea 's state-run defense research laboratory on Wednesday killed one person and injured another five, media reported, citing the local firefighting service.

The explosion took place at the Agency for Defense Development's facility in the city of Daejeon, some 99 miles south of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency specified.

The one reported victim was a scientist, and the injured have been hospitalized.

Approximately 120 firefighters have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath of the explosion and discover the causes behind it.