Blast At South Korean Defense Lab Kills 1, Injures 5 - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:37 PM
An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research laboratory on Wednesday killed one person and injured another five, media reported, citing the local firefighting service
The explosion took place at the Agency for Defense Development's facility in the city of Daejeon, some 99 miles south of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency specified.
The one reported victim was a scientist, and the injured have been hospitalized.
Approximately 120 firefighters have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath of the explosion and discover the causes behind it.