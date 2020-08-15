UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast At Warehouse In China's Eastern Shandong Province Kills 2 People - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Blast at Warehouse in China's Eastern Shandong Province Kills 2 People - Local Authorities

Two people were killed as a result of an explosion at an agricultural warehouse in China's eastern province of Shandong, the authorities of the province's Jinxiang county said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Two people were killed as a result of an explosion at an agricultural warehouse in China's eastern province of Shandong, the authorities of the province's Jinxiang county said on Saturday.

According to the local authorities, the incident took place at 09:50 local time (01:50 GMT) in the town of Mamiao in Jinxiang.

The preliminary investigation found that local residents were cutting down trees on Saturday when a fire broke out in the electric wires, which, in turn, caused the explosion.

All those injured were sent to hospitals. their total number was not reported, but the authorities said that their lives were not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing with police officers, rescue teams and firefighters continuing to work at the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police China

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

56 minutes ago

Police to be deployed at BRT stations, corridors

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh launches anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago

KTH, KMC, KCD celebrated 74rd Independence Day wit ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 260,500 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.