Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul: power company

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :An explosion brought down power lines and cut off electricity to Kabul on Thursday, the national power company said.

"An explosion blew up a power pylon in Qala Murad Beg area of Kabul province, cutting off a 220 kV imported power line," the Breshna power company said in a message to customers.