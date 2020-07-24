UrduPoint.com
Blast Damages Civilian Objects At Israeli-Syrian Border - Israel Defense Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:46 PM

Blast Damages Civilian Objects at Israeli-Syrian Border - Israel Defense Forces

An explosion on the border between Israel and Syria has caused damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Friday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) An explosion on the border between Israel and Syria has caused damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Friday.

Media reported earlier in the day, citing the IDF, that several rocket projectiles had hit a ceasefire line in the disputed Golan Heights from the Syrian side, the IDF said.

"A short while ago, explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of Israel's northern border. Damage to a civilian building and an Israeli vehicle was likely caused by fragments," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

An investigation into the incident is underway, according to IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee.

A day prior, the IDF decided to boost their military presence at the northern borders with Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's retaliation for the killing of one of its members in Israel's attack in Syria on Monday.

The disputed Golan Heights have been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, but it was rejected by the United Nations.

