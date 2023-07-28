Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof of Art Museum - Authorities

The epicenter of the explosion in Russia's Taganrog destroyed the walls and the roof of the Museum of Arts, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The epicenter of the explosion in Russia's Taganrog destroyed the walls and the roof of the Museum of Arts, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion was reported to have taken place in the center of Taganrog near the cafe Chekhov Garden cafe.

The explosion destroyed the wall of the museum, the roof, garages and outbuildings, as well as damaged local residential building, the governor said.

Later, the Health Ministry of the region told Sputnik that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized.