Open Menu

Blast Epicenter In Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof Of Art Museum - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof of Art Museum - Authorities

The epicenter of the explosion in Russia's Taganrog destroyed the walls and the roof of the Museum of Arts, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The epicenter of the explosion in Russia's Taganrog destroyed the walls and the roof of the Museum of Arts, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion was reported to have taken place in the center of Taganrog near the cafe Chekhov Garden cafe.

The explosion destroyed the wall of the museum, the roof, garages and outbuildings, as well as damaged local residential building, the governor said.

Later, the Health Ministry of the region told Sputnik that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Taganrog Rostov

Recent Stories

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Ter ..

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

8 minutes ago
 Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

Yen swings after Bank of Japan policy tweak

8 minutes ago
 Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to ..

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: Prime M ..

9 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Ext ..

Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Extreme Weather Plagues Europe

10 minutes ago
 UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Sta ..

UN Says Nigerien President in His Home, All UN Staff Accounted for

10 minutes ago
 Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us ..

Philosophy of Imam Hussain a beacon of hope for us: Asif Ali Zardari

9 minutes ago
French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Anothe ..

French Politician Says Coup in Niger May Be Another Blow to France's Influence i ..

9 minutes ago
 UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Contin ..

UN Confirms Humanitarian Aid, Peace Program Continues in Niger - Resident Coordi ..

9 minutes ago
 US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Be ..

US Lifts Sanctions Against Belgian National for Being Linked to Russia's Rosneft ..

9 minutes ago
 US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

18 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World