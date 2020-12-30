Blast, gun-firing at Aden International airport

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that the ministers who had arrived there through a flight were the actual targets but they are safe.

ADEN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) An heavy explosion and firing have been heard at Aden International airport soon after an aeroplane carrying Yemeni ministers landed there.

The latest report say that at least two people have been killed and 20 others are injured due to blast and gun firing at the airport.

They say that the ministers are safe Heavy smoke is seen arising out of a building at airport. The people are seen running to save their lives while the security at the airport has been put high alert.

No one has taken responsibility so far of this attack at Aden airport.

