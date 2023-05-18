UrduPoint.com

Blast Hit Railway In Crimea Due To 'Intervention Of Unauthorized Persons'- Parliament Head

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Blast Hit Railway in Crimea Due to 'Intervention of Unauthorized Persons'- Parliament Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) An explosion has hit a railway in Crimea due to "the intervention of unauthorized persons," Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that wagons with grain derailed on the railway in the Simferopol region, noting that there were no casualties as a result of the emergency.

The incident is connected with the intervention of outsiders, according to the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Crimean Railway." It is planned to restore the railway tracks near Simferopol and open traffic by Thursday evening.

"The explosion occurred due to the intervention of unauthorized persons, law enforcement agencies are working, we will wait for official information," Konstantinov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Full traffic on the railway is set to be restored within a day, the parliament's head added.

Related Topics

Parliament Traffic Vladimir Putin Simferopol Enterprise

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

1 hour ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.