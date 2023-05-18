Blast Hit Railway in Crimea Due to 'Intervention of Unauthorized Persons'- Parliament Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) An explosion has hit a railway in Crimea due to "the intervention of unauthorized persons," Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that wagons with grain derailed on the railway in the Simferopol region, noting that there were no casualties as a result of the emergency.

The incident is connected with the intervention of outsiders, according to the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Crimean Railway." It is planned to restore the railway tracks near Simferopol and open traffic by Thursday evening.

"The explosion occurred due to the intervention of unauthorized persons, law enforcement agencies are working, we will wait for official information," Konstantinov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Full traffic on the railway is set to be restored within a day, the parliament's head added.