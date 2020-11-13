UrduPoint.com
Blast Hits Afghan Military Post In Kabul Province, Kills 2 Soldiers - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Two Afghan soldiers died in an explosion at a military base in the town of Paghman on Friday morning, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan said.

Paghman is located in the Kabul province not far from the Afghan capital.

"Two soldiers were killed and four others were injured in a blast in Paghman this morning," Aryan said.

Earlier in the day, the police headquarters of the province confirmed that a bomb exploded at the post of the Afghan National Army in the Arghandi area of Paghman.

