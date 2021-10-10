Blast Hits Ammo Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Over Month After Fire - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) An unidentified object exploded on the territory of the engineering ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan that burnt down in August, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

A fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse in the Jambyl Region in late August, leading to at least ten blasts. Seventeen people were killed in the incident, while over 100 injured were admitted to hospitals, including 49 workers of the local emergency department.

"At 07:20 (local time, 01:20 GMT), an explosive object damaged by fire in the territory of the engineering ammunition warehouse in .

.. Jambyl Region was triggered. There was no distant scattering of fragments as a result of the explosion. Work at that time was not carried out, there were no people nearby. No damage was caused to buildings," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned that similar incidents could happen in the future, adding that the work on cleaning the technical area from explosive objects is still going on.