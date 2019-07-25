UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Hits Bus Carrying Government Employees In Afghan Capital - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Blast Hits Bus Carrying Government Employees in Afghan Capital - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) An bomb explosion struck a bus carrying government employees in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul in the early hours of Thursday, the city police told Sputnik.

"At around 08:10 a.m. [00:40 GMT], a magnetic bomb targeted a [bus] in Kabul's 16th police district," Ferdaws Faramaz, the spokesman for the Kabul police command, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that at least five people have been injured by the explosion.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Government

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

10 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

10 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

10 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

10 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.