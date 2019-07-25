Blast Hits Bus Carrying Government Employees in Afghan Capital - Police

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) An bomb explosion struck a bus carrying government employees in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul in the early hours of Thursday, the city police told Sputnik.

"At around 08:10 a.m. [00:40 GMT], a magnetic bomb targeted a [bus] in Kabul's 16th police district," Ferdaws Faramaz, the spokesman for the Kabul police command, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that at least five people have been injured by the explosion.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.