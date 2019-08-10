UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Hits Copenhagen Police Station - Police

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Blast Hits Copenhagen Police Station - Police

An explosion has occurred outside a police station in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, police said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) An explosion has occurred outside a police station in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, police said on Saturday.

"An explosion took place near a police station in Hermodsgade Street. No one was injured," police tweeted.

The capital's emergency services also confirmed the incident.

"We received information about a loud bang in Hermodsgade, and all emergency services are in the area," police added.

Photos on social media show shattered windows and blown off doors in the area of the incident.

The incident comes days after a powerful blast hit the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen, leaving at least one person slightly injured. Police officers said that the attack was deliberate.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Police Station Social Media All

Recent Stories

Bakery business boost up due to high demand of cus ..

23 seconds ago

Public gearing up for Eid festivities

28 seconds ago

Spices' demand increases ahead of Eidul Azha

37 minutes ago

Israel army killed 4 Palestinians on Gaza border

1 hour ago

Israel Defense Forces Kill Armed Militants Approac ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Eid a timely reminder to show compassio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.