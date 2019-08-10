Blast Hits Copenhagen Police Station - Police

An explosion has occurred outside a police station in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, police said on Saturday

"An explosion took place near a police station in Hermodsgade Street. No one was injured," police tweeted.

The capital's emergency services also confirmed the incident.

"We received information about a loud bang in Hermodsgade, and all emergency services are in the area," police added.

Photos on social media show shattered windows and blown off doors in the area of the incident.

The incident comes days after a powerful blast hit the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen, leaving at least one person slightly injured. Police officers said that the attack was deliberate.