Blast Hits Downtown Istanbul, At Least 10 People Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) An explosion hit the center of Istanbul on Sunday injuring at least 10 people, Turkish media report.

The blast rocked the Istiklal Street running to the Taksim Square, one of the most popular tourist sites, the NTV broadcaster said.

According to preliminary data, the blast left at least 10 people injured. Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene and police cordoned off the area, the report said.

No information on the causes of the explosion is immediately available.

