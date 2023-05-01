UrduPoint.com

Blast Hits Highway Used By Bulgarian General Prosecutor's Motorcade - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) An explosion occurred on a highway near Sophia as a motorcade of Bulgarian General Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was passing though, Bulgarian media reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry.

The incident took place on a highway between Sophia and the city of Samokov at around 11:45 local time (08:45 GMT), the interior ministry said, according to the Bulgarian National Television broadcaster. The preliminary analysis indicates the explosive device went off in front of one of the convoy's cars. No one was injured in the accident, the ministry said.

The Bulgarian National Radio broadcaster, citing eyewitnesses who followed Geshev's motorcade, reported that it was a "very strong explosion."

A task force has been established to investigate the incident with the participation of all security services, according to the reports, with Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev being in constant contact with the team.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Galab Donev is expected to hold a meeting with the interior minister and the prosecutor's office, following which appropriate measures will be taken.

