An explosion occurred on a highway near Sofia as a motorcade of Bulgarian General Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was passing though, Bulgarian media reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) An explosion occurred on a highway near Sofia as a motorcade of Bulgarian General Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was passing though, Bulgarian media reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry.

The incident took place on a highway between Sofia and the city of Samokov at around 11:45 local time (08:45 GMT), the interior ministry said, according to the Bulgarian National Television broadcaster. The preliminary analysis indicated the explosive device went off in front of one of the convoy's cars. No one was injured in the accident, the ministry said.

The Bulgarian National Radio broadcaster, citing eyewitnesses who followed Geshev's motorcade, reported that it was a "very strong explosion."

A task force had been established to investigate the incident with the participation of all security services, according to the reports, with Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev being in constant contact with the team.

Borislav Sarafov, Director of the National Investigation Service, told reporters later in the day that the investigation was considering the attack a terrorist one. He added that traces left by the perpetrators had been discovered at the crime scene and that the prosecutor's office in Sofia would be closely monitoring the investigation.

The 24 Hours newspaper reported, citing its sources, that Geshev survived because his Audi was armored. The investigators found broken windows and recorded serious damage to the vehicle. The newspaper reported that Geshev's family had also been in the car with him as he was returning to Sofia after a meeting with regional prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Galab Donev is expected to hold a meeting with the interior minister and the prosecutor's office, following which appropriate measures will be taken.