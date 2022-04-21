UrduPoint.com

Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building In Istanbul - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Blast Hits Near Youth Foundation Building in Istanbul - Local Authorities

A blast occurred near a youth foundation building in Istanbul on Thursday, the governor's office said, adding that fragments of an improvised explosive device have been found on the site

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A blast occurred near a youth foundation building in Istanbul on Thursday, the governor's office said, adding that fragments of an improvised explosive device have been found on the site.

"There are reports about an explosion in front of the branch of the Turkish Youth Foundation in the Gaziosmanpasa district on Hurriyet Mahallesi Street at about 06:00 today (03:00 a.

m. GMT). According to the first statements made by our security service on site, the glass in the building was broken, there were no deaths or injuries. Fragments of improvised explosive devices were found during the inspection of the scene. A judicial-administrative investigation has been launched on this issue," the office said in a statement.

