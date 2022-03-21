UrduPoint.com

Blast Hits Plant For Production Of Explosives In Greece - Fire Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 01:54 PM

A blast has occured at a plant for the production of explosives in the Greek town of Grevena, the national fire service said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A blast has occured at a plant for the production of explosives in the Greek town of Grevena, the national fire service said on Monday.

Firefighters and special forces for combating natural disasters were sent to the scene, the service added.

>