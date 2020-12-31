Blast Hits Residential House in Riga Leaving 1 Person Injured, 5 Evacuated -Rescue Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) An explosion hit on Thursday a residential house in the Latvian capital of Riga leaving one person injured and five more evacuated, the national rescue service said.

"As of 01:22 [23:22 GMT], we received information about the explosion in Agenskalns [district], Riga, where, according to preliminary information, an explosion took place in a residential house.

The first and the second floors of the three-story building were damaged. Currently, we have information about 1 person injured and five more evacuated," the service said in a statement.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.