Blast Hits Residential House In Riga Leaving 1 Person Injured, 5 Evacuated -Rescue Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:30 AM
RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) An explosion hit on Thursday a residential house in the Latvian capital of Riga leaving one person injured and five more evacuated, the national rescue service said.
"As of 01:22 [23:22 GMT], we received information about the explosion in Agenskalns [district], Riga, where, according to preliminary information, an explosion took place in a residential house.
The first and the second floors of the three-story building were damaged. Currently, we have information about 1 person injured and five more evacuated," the service said in a statement.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.