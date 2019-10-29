UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Hits Yemeni Defense Ministry's Headquarters, Defense Minister Survives - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:22 PM

Blast Hits Yemeni Defense Ministry's Headquarters, Defense Minister Survives - Source

A blast has hit the temporary headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry in Marib province, and two people were killed, while Defense Minister Mohammed Al Maqdishi survived, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A blast has hit the temporary headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry in Marib province, and two people were killed, while Defense Minister Mohammed Al Maqdishi survived, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A blast hit the temporary headquarters of the Yemeni army in Marib province, where the minister was conducting a meeting with a range of the ministry's leaders. According to preliminary information, this has resulted in the death of two servicemen, while others were injured, and the head of the Defense Ministry survived," the source said.

According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a rocket launch by the rebellious Houthi movement.

Related Topics

Injured Army Marib

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

19 minutes ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

30 minutes ago

Students have greater role to project Kashmir caus ..

39 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

55 minutes ago

Implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons wit ..

8 minutes ago

Ruud 'done talking' about Kyrgios' behaviour after ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.