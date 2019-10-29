(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A blast has hit the temporary headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry in Marib province, and two people were killed, while Defense Minister Mohammed Al Maqdishi survived, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A blast hit the temporary headquarters of the Yemeni army in Marib province, where the minister was conducting a meeting with a range of the ministry's leaders. According to preliminary information, this has resulted in the death of two servicemen, while others were injured, and the head of the Defense Ministry survived," the source said.

According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a rocket launch by the rebellious Houthi movement.