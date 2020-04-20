UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast In Afghan Province Of Farah Kills One Civilian, Injures One More - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Blast in Afghan Province of Farah Kills One Civilian, Injures One More - Authorities

A roadside mine blast in the Afghan western province of Farah killed one civilian and left another injured, Farah Deputy Governor Ahmad Massoud Bakhtawar said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A roadside mine blast in the Afghan western province of Farah killed one civilian and left another injured, Farah Deputy Governor Ahmad Massoud Bakhtawar said on Monday.

"The incident took place in the Karji village located in the center of the province just before noon today. One person was killed and another one was injured," the deputy governor said.

Mohibullah Mohib, the spokesman for the police chief of the Farah Province, also confirmed the incident and said that the bomb had been planted by the Taliban.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured NATO Afghanistan Police Governor Farah United States February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Renewable energy can support resilient and equitab ..

10 minutes ago

Charity Concert to Support Health Workers Amid COV ..

54 seconds ago

Austria's Coronavirus-Related Deaths Hit 470 - Int ..

56 seconds ago

UK's Prince Philip Praises Medical Personnel, Volu ..

57 seconds ago

Bangkok Mayor Extends Ban on Alcohol Sale Until Ap ..

59 seconds ago

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Children Faces’ Instagra ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.