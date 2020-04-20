Blast in Afghan Province of Farah Kills One Civilian, Injures One More - Authorities

A roadside mine blast in the Afghan western province of Farah killed one civilian and left another injured, Farah Deputy Governor Ahmad Massoud Bakhtawar said on Monday

"The incident took place in the Karji village located in the center of the province just before noon today. One person was killed and another one was injured," the deputy governor said.

Mohibullah Mohib, the spokesman for the police chief of the Farah Province, also confirmed the incident and said that the bomb had been planted by the Taliban.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.