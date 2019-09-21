UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast In Afghan Province Of Parwan Kills 1, Injures 11 More - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Blast in Afghan Province of Parwan Kills 1, Injures 11 More - Reports

A blast in the Afghan province of Parwan to the north of Kabul killed at least one child and injured 11 more, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A blast in the Afghan province of Parwan to the north of Kabul killed at least one child and injured 11 more, media reported Saturday.

According to the TOLO news channel, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Nusrat Rahimi, said that the improvised explosive device was planted and detonated by the Taliban movement.

The Taliban has not claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The tally of attacks rocking Afghanistan continues to rise amid the approaching presidential election, which has been delayed twice and is now scheduled for September 28.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process. Despite the threats and deadly terrorist attacks, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced his intention to hold the presidential election in the country under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Threatened September Ashraf Ghani Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

15 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

30 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

30 minutes ago

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.