Blast in Afghan Province of Parwan Kills 1, Injures 11 More - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A blast in the Afghan province of Parwan to the north of Kabul killed at least one child and injured 11 more, media reported Saturday.

According to the TOLO news channel, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Nusrat Rahimi, said that the improvised explosive device was planted and detonated by the Taliban movement.

The Taliban has not claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The tally of attacks rocking Afghanistan continues to rise amid the approaching presidential election, which has been delayed twice and is now scheduled for September 28.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process. Despite the threats and deadly terrorist attacks, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced his intention to hold the presidential election in the country under any circumstances.