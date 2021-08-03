Three civilians were killed and another ten were injured in an explosion that rocked the city of Herat in western Afghanistan, the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Monday, citing health officials and security sources

The city has been a battleground between the Afghan forces and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) for six days, as noted in the report.

The latest casualties were caused by a blast targeting a bus with civilians. Women are reported to be among victims.

None of the sides in the ongoing armed conflict has taken responsibility for the attack.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been on the rise as the militants make significant territorial gains against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.