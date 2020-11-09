UrduPoint.com
Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 2 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 2 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A roadside bomb detonated in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Monday, leaving two civilians killed and three others injured, a spokesman for the provincial police said.

"The bomb blast today evening in the Haji Manan Aka village of the Maruf district [has left] two civilians killed and three others injured," the spokesman said.

The bomb was planted on a civilian road, the spokesman added.

