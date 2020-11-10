KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A roadside bomb detonated in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Monday, leaving two civilians killed and three others injured, a spokesman for the provincial police said.

"The bomb blast today evening in the Haji Manan Aka village of the Maruf district [has left] two civilians killed and three others injured," the spokesman said.

The bomb was planted on a civilian road, the spokesman added.