UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province Leaves 1 Soldier Killed, 6 Injured - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province Leaves 1 Soldier Killed, 6 Injured - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) One Afghan soldier was killed and six others injured by a bombing attack on the army in the southern province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, a bomb detonated in a vehicle belonging to the Afghan defense forces in the Regwa area of Kandahar's Panjwai district.

No armed group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Army Vehicle Kandahar

Recent Stories

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

56 minutes ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

2 hours ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.