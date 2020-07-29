KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) One Afghan soldier was killed and six others injured by a bombing attack on the army in the southern province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, a bomb detonated in a vehicle belonging to the Afghan defense forces in the Regwa area of Kandahar's Panjwai district.

No armed group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.