Blast In Afghanistan's Paktia Province Leaves 5 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured Police

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

Blast in Afghanistan's Paktia Province Leaves 5 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured Police

Five civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of a car explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Shah Mohammad Aryan, the spokesman for the local police chief, told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Five civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of a car explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Shah Mohammad Aryan, the spokesman for the local police chief, told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the bomb was planted in a Datsun car and detonated in the Marghai area of Barmal District in Paktia.

Police believe the blast was carried out by the Taliban radical movement, Aryan added.

The Taliban, however, have not yet commented on the matter to the media.

