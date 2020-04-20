Five civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of a car explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Shah Mohammad Aryan, the spokesman for the local police chief, told Sputnik on Monday

According to the spokesman, the bomb was planted in a Datsun car and detonated in the Marghai area of Barmal District in Paktia.

Police believe the blast was carried out by the Taliban radical movement, Aryan added.

The Taliban, however, have not yet commented on the matter to the media.