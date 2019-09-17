KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The blast in Afghanistan's Parwan province next to a spot where supporters of President Ashraf Ghani were gathered killed 26 people, injured 42, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

"The attack in the Afghanistan's Parwan province killed 26 people, 42 were injured," Nasrat Rahimi said, adding that women and children were among the victims.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.