Blast in Central Istanbul Kills 4 People, Injures 38 - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The Sunday explosion in central Istanbul left four people dead and 38 injured, the governor of the Turkish capital, Ali Yerlikaya, said.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, four people were killed, 38 people injured. The injured received medical assistance," the governor said on Twitter.