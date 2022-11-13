UrduPoint.com

Blast In Central Istanbul Kills 4 People, Injures 38 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Blast in Central Istanbul Kills 4 People, Injures 38 - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The Sunday explosion in central Istanbul left four people dead and 38 injured, the governor of the Turkish capital, Ali Yerlikaya, said.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, four people were killed, 38 people injured. The injured received medical assistance," the governor said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Governor Twitter Istanbul Sunday

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.