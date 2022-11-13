Blast in Central Istanbul Results in Casualties - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Some people were killed and injured as a result of the Sunday explosion in central Istanbul, the governor of the city said.

"Today, at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT), an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoglu district. Police, health, fire and AFAD (emergency) teams were sent to the scene. There are victims and injured.

Information on the development of events will be brought to the attention of the public," Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

Police have blocked the entrances and exits from Istiklal Avenue and local residents are being evacuated, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

"After the explosion, police blocked the entrances and exits from the Istiklal Avenue. Police are gradually evacuating residents of nearby streets. The wounded are taken to the first aid point," the eyewitness said.