UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast In Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures Over 60 Others - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures Over 60 Others - Reports

At least 30 people died and over 60 more got injured on Friday following a powerful explosion in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) At least 30 people died and over 60 more got injured on Friday following a powerful explosion in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

The bomb exploded in Puli Alam, the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Died

Recent Stories

Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in E ..

1 minute ago

Two brothers killed over minor dispute

1 minute ago

Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

1 minute ago

Laborers' role key to development of country: Sadi ..

2 minutes ago

IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashr ..

6 minutes ago

South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.