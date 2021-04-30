Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures Over 60 Others - Reports

At least 30 people died and over 60 more got injured on Friday following a powerful explosion in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing local authorities

The bomb exploded in Puli Alam, the provincial capital.