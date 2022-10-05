UrduPoint.com

Blast In Interior Ministry's Mosque In Kabul Kills Four, Injures 25 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Four people died in an explosion in a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, with 25 more people injured, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Four people died in an explosion in a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, with 25 more people injured, ministry's spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

Kabul's emergency hospital previously reported two casualties and 20 injured.

The investigation is underway and further details will be given later, the spokesman said on Twitter.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the explosion occurred during prayers and it was yet to be established whether there were any high-ranking officials of the interior ministry among the victims.

