Blast In Mosque In Eastern Afghanistan Injures 16 People - Eyewitness
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:10 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) A blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
"The blast injured 16 people," the eyewitness said.
