Blast in Northeastern India Injures 5 Policemen, 1 Civilian - Reports

At least five policemen and one civilian were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Imphal in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday, local media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) At least five policemen and one civilian were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Imphal in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to the India Today magazine, the improvised explosive device blew up in one of the city's market areas, just 150 meters (490 feet) from the police station.

The police cordoned off the area and began a search operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are not currently considered to be in any danger.

Several extremist groups are now active in northeastern India, but none of them have claimed responsibility for the attack yet.