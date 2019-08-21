The blast at a naval testing range in Russia's Arkhangelsk region about two weeks ago occurred during work on advanced weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The blast at a naval testing range in Russia 's Arkhangelsk region about two weeks ago occurred during work on advanced weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

The accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred on August 8.

Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.

"The tragedy that occurred in the White Sea, unfortunately, claimed the lives of our specialists. This is work in the military sphere, work on advanced weapons, we do not conceal it. People who were injured and died were performing extremely important work to ensure the security of our state," Putin said.

He said it was necessary to organize an effective Russia-Europe information exchange system to prevent incidents.