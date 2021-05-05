UrduPoint.com
Blast In Somalia's Capital Kills 3, Injures 1 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Blast in Somalia's Capital Kills 3, Injures 1 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) At least three people were killed in a landmine blast in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday, media reported, citing police.

According to the Garowe Online outlet, a woman was also injured in the blast.

So far, none of the armed groups operating in the country has claimed the responsibility for the car explosion.

Violence in Somalia has continued since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation was further complicated by the emergence of terrorist groups with links to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

