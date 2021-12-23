UrduPoint.com

Blast In Tehran Market Claims 2 Lives - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Two people have died as a result of an explosion and subsequent fire at a market in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Two people have died as a result of an explosion and subsequent fire at a market in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue operations are underway in the area in search of others under the rubble, the outlet said.

The explosion was caused by a gas tank rupture, it added.

