Blast In Tunis District Home To US Embassy: Ministry

Fri 06th March 2020

An explosion rocked a district of the Tunisian capital home to the US embassy Friday, the interior ministry said without giving the cause, while state media spoke of an attack

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An explosion rocked a district of the Tunisian capital home to the US embassy Friday, the interior ministry said without giving the cause, while state media spoke of an attack.

The blast caused panic among pedestrians near the embassy in the Berges du Lac district, images shared online showed.

