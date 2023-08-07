Open Menu

Blast In Turkey's Derince Hits Elevator At Moment Of Loading Vessel With Grain - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) An explosion in the major commercial port of Derince in Turkey has hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkey at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). A source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik that the blast did not disrupt the port's operation.

