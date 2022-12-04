UrduPoint.com

Blast In Turkish Residential Building Injures 4 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) An explosion hit a multistory residential building in the southeastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, injuring four people, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred at a workplace on the building's first floor for reasons not yet determined, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The four victims were taken to hospitals, the report said.

Authorities dispatched the police, a fire brigade, rescuers from the Disaster and Emergency Management authority, and medical teams to the site, the news agency said.

