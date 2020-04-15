UrduPoint.com
Blast Kills 1 In Hospital In Lviv In Western Ukraine - Reports

Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:39 PM

An explosion ripped through a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday, killing one person, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) An explosion ripped through a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday, killing one person, media reported.

The blast hit City Hospital No5 at roughly 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), the Ukrainian news agency UNN said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

The agency cited a police source as saying that one person had died. Police are working to identify the victim and determine the circumstances of the incident.

