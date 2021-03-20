Blast Kills 1, Injures 11 At Battery Warehouse In Syria's Al Bab City - Source
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:08 PM
ANTAKYA/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) An explosion at a battery warehouse in the Syrian city of Al Bab near Aleppo left one person dead and at least 11 injured, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.
The cause of the incident currently remains unknown.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian news Channel reported that an explosives-laden car blew up in Al Bab, injuring several people.