Blast Kills 11 People in Northwestern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Eleven civilians have died in an explosion in the Afghan province of Badghis, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

According to the news outlet, a roadside bomb went off at about 5:30 p.m.

local time (13:00 GMT) in one of the villages in the Abkamari district.

The local authorities were cited as saying that there were women and children among the casualties.

District governor Khudadad Tayib blamed the blast on the Taliban. The radical movement has not yet commented on the incident.