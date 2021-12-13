UrduPoint.com

Blast Kills 3 At Petrochemical Plant In South Korea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

An explosion killed three workers at a petrochemical factory in the South Korean city of Yeosu on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) An explosion killed three workers at a petrochemical factory in the South Korean city of Yeosu on Monday, media reported.

Seven people were reportedly working at a storage facility when a fire broke out, the Yonhap news agency cited firefighters as saying.

The blaze triggered a massive explosion that scattered people around the agency reported, with the bodies of three workers were found outside the storage. The others survived.

Yonhap published a photo of the Yeosu plant engulfed in flames and billowing thick black smoke. The fire was put out in late afternoon. Its cause was not immediately known.

More Stories From World

