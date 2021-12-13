Blast Kills 3 at Petrochemical Plant in South Korea - Reports

An explosion killed three workers at a petrochemical factory in the South Korean city of Yeosu on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) An explosion killed three workers at a petrochemical factory in the South Korean city of Yeosu on Monday, media reported.

Seven people were reportedly working at a storage facility when a fire broke out, the Yonhap news agency cited firefighters as saying.

The blaze triggered a massive explosion that scattered people around the agency reported, with the bodies of three workers were found outside the storage. The others survived.

Yonhap published a photo of the Yeosu plant engulfed in flames and billowing thick black smoke. The fire was put out in late afternoon. Its cause was not immediately known.