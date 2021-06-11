Blast Kills 5 Separatist Troops in Southern Yemen - Source

A roadside blast in the restive southern Yemeni region of Abyan killed five troops of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Friday, a source in the regional government told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) A roadside blast in the restive southern Yemeni region of Abyan killed five troops of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Friday, a source in the regional government told Sputnik.

"An explosives-laden motorbike was blown up on Friday near a market in the Abyan province's administrative center when an STC military truck was passing by. Five troops died and three others were wounded," the source said.

Militants affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) is believed to be behind the attack. The STC is formally allied with the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi but the two armies clashed in 2019 after STC forces took control of much of southern Yemen.