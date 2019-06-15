UrduPoint.com
Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - Reports

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:18 PM

At least eight Kenyan police died Saturday after an improvised explosive device went off near the Somalian border, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) At least eight Kenyan police died Saturday after an improvised explosive device went off near the Somalian border, local media said.

The officers were in their car when the bomb blew up, the Pulse Live news website said. Five men were seriously injured.

This comes a day after four al-Shabaab militants blew themselves up while trying to set up a bomb in the Kenyan coastal region of Lamu close to the border.

The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terror group controls large areas in the country's south and remains a threat to the wider region despite a decade-long multinational campaign to weed it out.

