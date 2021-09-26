UrduPoint.com

Blast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) A Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) intelligence officer was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

"A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning," the source said.

A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.

On September 18, another explosion struck Jalalabad, killing three people and wounding 19 others. The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

In an interview earlier this week, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the IS presence in the country is small, and the Taliban are working to eradicate it.

