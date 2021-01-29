UrduPoint.com
Blast Near Israeli Embassy In Delhi: Indian Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:11 PM

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: Indian media

The latest reports say that no injuries have been reported so far but some cars have been damaged near the spot.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) A blast took place near Israeli embassy in India, the local media reported on Friday.

The reports said that the blast took place near the embassy and some broken glasses were found from the spot. No injuries, they reported, took place so far.

Fire department officials and police were busy in investigating the matter.

(More to Come)

More Stories From World

