(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A blast occurred in Russia's Belgorod region, forming a large funnel at the incident site, but there are no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Emergency in Belgorod. There was an explosion. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. A huge funnel with a radius of 20 meters (65.6 feet) has formed at the intersection of one of the central streets," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The blast damaged an apartment building nearby and several parked cars, knocked down power lines, the official added.

"The mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, the head of the regional Security Department, Evgeny Vorobyov, and all operational and emergency services are on site. All additional information will be provided later," the governor said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, a cordon has been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents are not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams are working at the site.