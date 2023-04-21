UrduPoint.com

Blast Occurs In Russia's Belgorod, Large Funnel Forms At Site - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Blast Occurs in Russia's Belgorod, Large Funnel Forms at Site - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A blast occurred in Russia's Belgorod region, forming a large funnel at the incident site, but there are no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Emergency in Belgorod. There was an explosion. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. A huge funnel with a radius of 20 meters (65.6 feet) has formed at the intersection of one of the central streets," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The blast damaged an apartment building nearby and several parked cars, knocked down power lines, the official added.

"The mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, the head of the regional Security Department, Evgeny Vorobyov, and all operational and emergency services are on site. All additional information will be provided later," the governor said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, a cordon has been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents are not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams are working at the site.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Belgorod SITE All

Recent Stories

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

11 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

34 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

50 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

2 hours ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.