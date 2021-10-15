(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) An explosion occurred on Friday near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

According to the source, a suicide attack led to many casulties.